Cycling Weekly Awards: Nominations are now open

There are three categories within the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards for which we need your help.



As part of the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards we would like you to send in your nominations to help us to select the Club of the Year, Charitable Initiative Award and Local Hero Award. So much great work goes on in our sport at grass routes level and behind the scenes that we need your help to uncover the great stories and individual efforts that make our sport so rewarding.

NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

In our hunt for the Santini Club of the Year we are looking for the club that has set high standards in 2018, whether that be through a uniquely strong purpose or mission, a particularly strong sense of community or growing our sport. This isn’t necessarily the biggest club, but it’s the one that has a story to tell about its outstanding 2018.

The winning club will get the chance to receive a sleek new pro kit from Santini for 15 club members, custom designed by Santini’s head designer, and a trip for 2 members to Santini to collect the kit and ride the Tour of Lombardi course with an ex Pro Tour Rider. That’s not all the club will be featured in Santini’s marketing campaign and receive an exclusive discount on Santini kit.

The Sports Tours International Best Charitable Initiative will be awarded to the individual or group who set out on their bikes to raise money or awareness for a good cause. Amount of money raised may play a part, but this is also about an inspiring story and a genuine commitment to make a difference for or through cycling.

For our Freewheel Local Hero Award we are looking for an individual who puts their heart and soul in to their local cycling community throughout the year, tirelessly working to; put on events, help, support and encourage others to take part, or just make things happen.

Nominations will close on Friday 3rd August 2018

After which, a judging panel will select the Santini Club of the Year, and we will open a vote for the Sports Tours International Best Charitable Initiative and Freeweheel Local Hero Award.

The winners will be announced at the Cycling Weekly Awards Ceremony which will take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, in London, on Wednesday 12th December.