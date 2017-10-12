The 2018 Wiggle Super Series is now on sale: Earlybird specials

The 2018 Wiggle Super Series has arrived. 40 fantastic events all over the country.

2018 Wiggle Super Series

The 2018 Wiggle Super Series has been launched today on ukcyclingevents.co.uk along with a new look and some shorter routes designed to be more accessible for ‘first- time’ and ‘casual’ sportive riders.

The Wiggle Super Series is the largest sportive series in the UK. It has been operating in the UK for eight years and the aim of the series is to encourage riders of all levels to get out and ride!

The 2018 Wiggle Super Series incorporates 40 cycling events, including the iconic Wiggle New Forest 100 and two French sportives in June and September, and is expecting over 50,000 riders to take part throughout the year.

Head of UK Cycling Events, Natalie Hicks, says “I am really excited about the 2018 season, I think it will be the best one yet. 2017 was a record breaking year for us, with the most riders we’ve ever had, the most money we’ve raised for our charity partners ARUK, and lots of sell out events.” She went on to add “in 2018 there will be 80 events across mutilple disciplines, there’s something for everyone, and watch this space for some special new additions to calendar.”

For 2018 UK Cycling Events are offereing their biggest early bird discount to date: £10 off for every rider booked before the 26th October.

What’s included

Each event offers a variety of course lengths and difficulty levels, allowing participants to choose a challenge that suits them. So if you’re looking for a high-paced club ride, an epic ride for a charity challenge or just a well organised ride with your mates, there will be something for you.

The cycling events are not a race, however all participants receive electronic timing and courses have a Gold, Silver or Bronze timing standards to aim for. The events take all the hassle out of planning a ride. Routes are extremely well marked, marshalled and easy to follow, there are well stocked feed stations with free food and energy drinks as well as mechanical and medical support.

It’s time to start organising your 2018 season. Be part of the UK’s premier sportive series.