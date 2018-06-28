Geraint Thomas wins British National Time Trial by over half a minute

The Team Sky rider shows he's in good form ahead of the Tour de France, winning with a substantial margin

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) will wear the stripes of British National Time Trial champion in the year ahead, having bettered second place rider Harry Tanfield (Canyon-Eisburg) by over half a minute.

Tanfield – who had trained on the roads and knew them well – crossed the line in 49 minutes 31 seconds to Thomas’ 48-54.

Third place went to five-time National champion, Alex Dowsett (Team Katusha-Alpecin) in 48-48.

Defending champion Steve Cummings (Team Dimension Data) did not take to the start line of the 39.7 kilometre course.

How the race unfolded

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) set a benchmark at the first intermediate time check, with a time of 18-14. Tanfield was the first rider to post a faster split of 17-38.

Tanfield – like his brother Charlie who won the under-23 race – had trained on the course, but Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) showed his post Critérium du Dauphiné form by cruising through in 17-25. Dowsett was not able to match the pace, at 17-45.

The second intermediate time check saw Thomas clock 31-16, to Tanfield’s 31-46, Dowsett continuing to lose time to his rivals with 32-03.

At the finish, John Archibald (Ribble Cycling) was left in the hot seat for a considerable period, with a finishing time of 50-41.

Even Geoghegan Hart – who posted an intermediate time check 15 seconds faster – was not able to better him, clocking a finish time of 51-00 to hold second place until the leaders rolled in.

The first rider to knock Archibald off the top spot was Tanfield, but Thomas quickly followed, with Dowsett eventually pushing him off the podium.

Archibald was able to hold on to fourth – still an impressive performance for the Scottish rider.

Last year’s under-23 champion, Chris Lawless (Team Sky) did not make it to the finish, with reports suggesting he crashed out during the race.

British Road National Championships 2018, elite men’s individual time trial (39.7km)

1 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in 48-54-78

2 Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg), at 37s

3 Alex Dowsett (Team Katusha-Alpecin), at 54s

4 John Archibald (Ribble Cycling), at 1-47

5 James Gullen (JLT Condor), at 2-03

6 Tao Geoghagen Hart (Team Sky), at 2-05

7 Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky), at 2-05

8 Daniel Bigham (Ribble Cycling), at 2-30

9 Ashley Cox (Flamme Rouge Cycling Team), at 2-49

10 Connor Swift (Madison Genesis), at 3-03

Under-23 men’s time trial

The under-23 men’s title went to Charlie Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg), who covered the 28.6km course in 36-01.

The 21-year-oldwas joined on the podium by a surprising addition of Charlie Quarterman (Leopard Pro Cycling) who clocked in at 36-29, with the less surprising podium appearance of Tom Pidcock (Team Wiggins) rounding off the podium in 37-23.

Tanfield placed third in the competition last year, but has had an exceptional season, already taking World and Commonwealth titles in the team and individual pursuit respectively.

>>> British National Road Race course

The British Road National Championships continue on Sunday, with the women’s and men’s events taking place on the same day.

British Road National Championships 2018, under-23 men’s individual time trial (29.8km)

1 Charlie Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg) in 36-01-85

2 Charlie Quarterman (Leopard Pro Cycling), at 27s

3 Thomas Pidcock (Team Wiggins), at 1-21

4 Ethan Hayter (100% Me), at 1-23

5 Robert Scott (Team Wiggins), at 1-33

6 Matt Langworthy (Saint Piran, at 1-41

7 Thomas Baylis (One Pro Cycling), at 1-45

8 Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins), at 1-47

9 Joey Walker (Team Wiggins), at 1-54

10 William Perret (University of Derby Cycling Club), at 1-54

