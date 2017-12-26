Top 10 cycling news stories of 2017

We take a look back at the 10 most-read news articles on the Cycling Weekly website in 2017

We’ve pulled together a list of the most-read news articles on the Cycling Weekly website for 2017. It’s a diverse mixture, featuring an argument with a police officer, dangerous driving, prize money, a couple of crashes, fake sunglasses, a steep hill and a bit of nudity.

1. Cyclists pulled over by police after riding two abreast and ‘causing people to drive carelessly’

The most-read (and watched) news article of the year was some remarkable video footage of two cyclists being pulled over by a police officer on a motorbike, who had a word with them for riding two abreast. What ensues is an argument between the cyclists and the police officer on the finer points of British road law and how it is interpreted.

>>> Full article

2. Lauren Dolan finishes World Championships race despite horrendous crash injuries

British junior rider Lauren Dolan made the headlines in September after she completed her ride in the individual time trial at the 2017 World Championships in Norway with horrific leg injuries. Dolan reportedly hit a pothole mid-way through the course on rain-soaked roads. She was taken to hospital and made a good recovery, returning to training in November.

>>> Full article

3. Van driver filmed forcing cyclist off road is sacked by company

A van driver found himself without a job after he was filmed forcing a cyclist off the road intentionally. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, April 30, on the A272 road, which runs through Sussex and Hampshire. The managing director of Surrey-based refurbishers Vidette UK published an apology on the company’s Facebook page and said that the driver had been dismissed as a result of the incident.

>>> Full article

4. Footage reveals how Peter Sagan crashed at Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan’s season may be remembered more for another crash – the one on stage four of the Tour de France, where he was controversially ejected from the race after clashing with Mark Cavendish. However, before that incident, Sagan was caught up in a spill during the Tour of Flanders in April that appeared to have been caused by a fan’s jacket snagging the world champion’s handlebars.

>>> Full article

5. How much prize money did Chris Froome and Team Sky win at the 2017 Tour de France?

There’s obvious curiosity in exactly how much pro cyclists earn – and take home as winnings from the biggest races. And there aren’t bigger races than the Tour de France. Our article outlined who received prize money from the total pot of €2,287,650 (£2,045,130) on offer at the 2017 Tour.

>>> Full article

6. Mario Cipollini gets naked to promote mystery bike

Shy and retiring Italian former pro racer Mario Cipollini decided to strip off to gain publicity for his eponymous bike brand’s new offering in August. Well, the 50-year-old certainly looks like he is keeping in shape.

>>> Full article

7. ‘My legs look tired’: Tour de France rider Pawel Poljanski posts photo of veined limbs

More bare skin: this time, current pro Pawel Poljanski posted a photo of his veiny legs after riding stage 16 of the Tour de France in July, commenting “After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired”. “Can’t make out if it’s legs or a roadmap?” said one Instagram user in reply to the photo.

>>> Full article

8. Vuelta a España stage 17 finishes on an incredible 31% climb, and these photos show just how tough it is

The organisers of the Vuelta a España really found a challenge in the Alto de los Machucos, a super-steep, roughly-finished climb which pitched up in places with a 31 per cent gradient. Located deep in the mountainous countryside of Cantabria, this nine-kilometre climb was feared as much as the better-known Sierra Nevada and Alto de l’Angliru.

>>> Full article

9. Lance Armstrong’s Strava stats show he’s still in great form as he trains with Cannondale pro

Lance Armstrong’s ride with Cannondale-Drapac pro Lawson Craddock generated much interest in January. The pair rode 115 miles in 5 hours and 52 minutes, averaging 31.5 kph (19.6mph) and climbing 1579m (5182ft) over the rolling roads west of Austin, Texas.

>>> Full article

10. Dangers of counterfeit Oakley sunglasses laid bare as club rider is ‘lucky not to be blinded’ in crash

In April, Essex club rider Jamie Maiment posted a photo of his facial injuries caused by the counterfeit ‘Oakley’ sunglasses he was wearing when he crashed during a race. “The problem is that genuine Oakleys are impact tested to quite a high degree whereas these are not. I discovered this when I faceplanted,” said Maiment.

>>> Full article