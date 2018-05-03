Tour Magazine 2018 is available to pre-order now

Pre-orer your copy of Tour Magazine now with free UK P&P. The UK’s number one fan’s guide to the Tour de France

Tour Magazine is in the shops from Wednesday May 23. With the Tour de France just around the corner, and the exciting building, there is no better time to pre-order your Tour Magazine. It is the best value, most colourful and informative race guide on the shelves AND it comes with FREE Tour socks.

Pre-order your copy of Tour Magazine

Tour magazine is available to pre-order in the UK & Ireland now. The standard issue is only £8.99 and comes with a FREE pair of yellow Tour socks. There is also a special edition priced £12.99 that comes with yellow, polka dot and green Tour socks, a Tour neck scarf and a Tour bottle opener keyring.

It’s a big year for Tour 2018…

Because this could be Chris Froome’s fifth Tour de France victory, which would elevate the Briton into the most exclusive club of Tour champions. Only four cyclists have won the Tour five times: Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. Is Froome ready to join that club?

However Froome’s failed drug test for illegally high levels of the asthma medication salbutamol at last year’s Vuelta Espana throws the 2018 Tour de France up in the air. There is still a large question mark over Froome’s involvement in this year’s race.

With or without Froome the favourites in 2018 will once again be popular French climber Romain Bardet plus seasoned Tour men Aussie Richie Porte and Colombia’s Nairo Quintana. Tom Dumoulin and Vincenzo Nibali will also be going for the win.

Not forgetting Mark Cavendish – last year Cav failed to win a stage after dramatically crashing out in the first week, after tangling with arch rival Peter Sagan. He has 30 Tour stage wins, with Eddy Merckx holding the record on 34. Can the Manx Missile equal or even break the record in 2018?

PLUS!

The complete 21 stage route with stage-by-stage maps, info and expert comment

The hottest bikes and tech to be seen on the road in July

Every pro cycling team lining up for the start in the Vendee on Saturday July 7

Celebrate the biggest event in world cycling with the best value, most colourful and informative race guide on the shelves.

Pre-order your issue of Tour Magazine now!

After the success of last year we will once again be running the #TourSockSelfie competition, and the FREE socks themselves have been modified to be more ‘selfie-friendly’. Keep an eye out for the competition in the mag.