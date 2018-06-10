Yates powers to Dauphiné stage victory as Thomas takes GC success

Adam Yates attacks in final 200m to finish second overall

Adam Yates won the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné consolidating his second place overall on Sunday. The British rider attacked Romain Bardet (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in the final 200m of the day’s 136km stage, overtaking solo escapee Daniel Navarro in the closing metres to take his second victory of an injury blighted year.

Bardet managed to finish third on the day, while Team Sky’s Thomas was fifth, a 19 second deficit easily enough to maintain his general classification lead and take overall victory.

Thomas becomes only the fifth British rider to win the event after Brian Robinson in 1961, David Millar in 1990, and Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome’s multiple wins in the past decade.

The success also ensures Thomas can stake a rightful claim for team leadership should Chris Froome’s outstanding salbutamol case result in his absence from next month’s Tour de France.

How it happened

Another short and sharp day, the 136km stage between Moûtiers and Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc began in frantic fashion, with no break able to escape despite a number of speculative attacks. Thomas’s Team Sky neutralised moves from the likes of Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic), Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep Floors) and a larger move of 20 riders.

It was only after 31km, on the ascent of the Cormet de Roseland, the first of the day’s five climbs that a group of six escaped off the front.

Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Edward Ravassi (UAE Team Emirates), Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac) and Alaphilippe gained an lead of 1.35 as they crested the climb, with Gaudu taking maximum points on of the first category ascent.

Alaphilippe led the breakaway over the next climb, the Côte de la Route des Villes, with the Team Sky headed led peloton letting the gap out to 2.40.

The drama came, however, in the lead up to the third climb, the Col des Saisies, when Thomas, who began the day with an overall lead of 1.29 on Yates, punctured. While he was able to get back to the bunch quickly, a second puncture on the following descent was more problematic as the Ag2R team of third placed Bardet increased the pace at the front.

While first Dylan van Baarle then Michal Kwiatkowski helped the Welshman get back, he was forced to chase alone for some time.

Eventually, with the gap to the leaders still at 1.45, it was only with 30km to go that Thomas was able to get back to his rivals.

The final 15km of the stage contained two climbs, with the Côte des Amerands coming first. Though only 2.7km long, the gradient averaged 11.2% and served as a punishing hors d’oeuvre to the Montée du Bettex, at 7.7% over 7km a tough final.

While they began the first of these closing climbs with a lead in excess one one minute, as the gap began to drop Gaudu attacked the break alone. The Frenchman’s lead never looked solid though, and with six kilometres to go he was caught by two others, including including Navarro, who in turn forged ahead solo, only to have his heart broken by Yates.

Behind him the race’s main protagonists’ group had been whittled down to the bare bones, with Thomas, Bardet and Yates, joined only briefly by Dan Martin (UAE-Team Emirates) and Emmanul Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). Bardet repeatedly attacked, but was unable to build any sort of lead, and once Yates closed the Frenchman’s final effort late in day, it was the Englishman who was able to go clear.

The stage win tops off an excellent week for Yates, who finished in the top ten of the final five stages in France and will go into the Tour with confidence. It is, however, his British compatriot Thomas whose name will go down in the history books.

Results

Criterium du Dauphiné – Stage seven: Moûtiers and Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, 136km



1. Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton Scott in 3-51-34

2. Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis at 4 sec

3. Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale at 9 sec

4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora Hansgrohe at 14 sec

5. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky at 19 sec

6. Daniel Martin (Ire) UAE-Team Emirates at 24 sec

7. Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC at same time

8. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert at 28 sec

9. Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale at 35 sec

10. Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac at 41 sec

Criterium du Dauphiné – Final General Classification



1. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Team Sky in 24- 43-12

2. Adam Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott at 1-00

3. Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale at 1-47

4. Dan Martin (Ire) UAE Team Emirates at 2-35

5. Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC at 2-44

6. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora Hansgrohe at 3-05

7. Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale at 4-05

8. Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First – Drapac at 4-22

9. Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis at 4-331

10. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha Alpecin at 4-45