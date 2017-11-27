Getting your saddle height right is crucial to achieving optimum power transfer and avoiding injury - we explain how to adjust your seat height to perfection

Saddle height – and getting it right – is crucial when it comes to comfort, performance and injury prevention.

Your bike seat height measurement is the distance between the centre of the bottom bracket and the middle of your saddle.

There are quite a few ‘saddle height calculator’ methods out there, each designed to help you get it spot on.

Knee pain is a common indicator that your saddle height could be wrong.

There’s quite a few factors involved, and a professional bike fit can reveal the intricacies – but as a general rule pain at the front of the knee usually means the saddle is too low and pain at the back and it’s probably too high.

Calculating saddle height with inseam measurement

This method determines saddle height based upon your inseam length.

Stand, shoes off, with your feet shoulder width apart. Place a spirit level between your legs, and mark its height on the wall. Measure the distance between the floor and this mark – and subtract 10cm.

For example, if your inseam leg measurement is 76.9 centimetres, take off 10cm – to get 66.9 centimetres.

The measurement should be applied to the distance between your bottom bracket and saddle.

This method was outlined to us by Kernow Physio’s Scott Tomkinson – who has been responsible for advising WorldTour teams on elements of bike fit, and it will get you into the correct ball-park.

LeMond method for calculating saddle height

Similar to the above is the ‘LeMond’ method for determining saddle height, devised by the French coach (Cyrille Guimard) of the three time Tour de France winner.

This measurement takes the crotch-to-floor number, outlined above – and multiplies it by 0.883 to obtain the ideal saddle height.

The above – minus 10cm method – is more modern and takes into account current pedal and shoe styles, if you’re riding clipped in.

Heel on pedal method

This saddle-height-calculation method has been used by generations of cyclists. It’s simple, and it’s survived the test of time.

Sit on the bike (on a turbo trainer, or hold onto a wall) and place your heel on the pedal, with it at around the 6’oclock position. Your leg should be completely straight with your foot in this position.

If you’ve got a bend in the knee, the saddle needs to go up. If your hips tilt or move at all when you place your heel on the pedal, the saddle needs to go down

To double check the measurement, try putting a foot on the floor. You should be able to reach the floor with the tip of your toe, whilst still keeping the bike straight.

How do you adjust bike seat fore and aft?

It’s not just about saddle height – you also want to get the fore-and-aft right.

A saddle that’s too far back could cause the quads to have to over-stretch, whilst being too far forwards can tighten the hip-flexors.

>>> Ride off road, too? Here’s how to set your saddle height on a mountain bike

A performance bike fit will look at a number of factors. But to be comfortable and injury free, you ideally want to have your knee sitting over the pedal spindle – this is usually called the ‘KOPS’ (knee over pedal spindle) approach.

Determine this by dropping a plumb line from your knee to the pedal – they should be in-line. If not, adjust the saddle forwards or backwards.

Should the saddle be flat or tilted?

In terms of gradient – a flat saddle usually leads to a happy body.

Many riders who are suffering with saddle sores can be tempted to tilt the saddle, so that the nose points downwards.

This will relieve pressure a little, but can place undue stress on the lower back. Ideally, a saddle should be fairly flat, though a very slight tilt is ok. A saddle that tilts upwards will generally cause pain in the lower back as your pedalling motion changes.

A good saddle (women’s saddles here) and cycling shorts, plus often chamois cream, are the best defences against saddle sores.

Factors to bear in mind when setting saddle height

There are several factors that can adjust your saddle height without you actually un-doing the seat post clamp and raising the seat post.

Firstly – not all bikes share the same crank length. A longer or shorter crank will create a different knee angle – so if you upgrade these or buy a new bike, account for the differance. A new saddle or cleat set up may also create a differance – so measure the distance before and after making changes.

The ideal saddle height may change for you over time, too. For example, if you work hard to improve your flexibility (or stop working hard and become less flexible), you may need to adjust your saddle height accordingly – more flexible people can generally ride with a higher saddle.

It’s also a good idea to make adjustments slowly – if you chance your entire set up in one go, it’s hard to know what worked and what didn’t. And finally – when you tighten the seat post back up, make sure your saddle is straight – the tip should be in line with the centre of the handlebars.