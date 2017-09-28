Cube bikes road range for 2018: which model is right for you?

We explain what's on offer from German bike manufacturer, Cube

Cube is a German bike brand which was founded in 1993 by Marcus Pürner – initially making his debut using a 50 square metre area in his father’s furniture factory.

The headquarters remain in the same town – Waldershof in Germany. The company has however expanded substantially, now using a 20,000 square metre facility.

Most renowned for its mountain bikes, Cube also manufactures a wide variety of road bikes – and these featured in the 2017 edition of the Tour de France, ridden by wild card team Wanty–Groupe Gobert.

As well as bicycles, Cube also creates a wide range of clothing and accessories – from jerseys and bib shorts to shoes and helmets, for road and mountain bikers.

Cube road bike models

Here’s an outline of Cube’s key road bike models.

In the interest of reducing repetition, all of the carbon bikes feature what Cube calls ‘Twin Mold Technology’ – this is its own technique which it claims cuts down the amount of resin needed at junctions, thus reducing weight.

Cube Litening

The race ready model available in the Cube line up – all of the Litening frames feature an aggressive geometry designed to suit racing cyclists.

The team edition model is the Cube Litening C:68 SL – this uses Cube’s C:68 SL carbon, which is their lightest creation yet – using 68 per cent carbon and tiny nanoparticles in the resin to minimise weight and increase stiffness.

Built up with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset and Fulcrum Racing 44 wheels, this model has a claimed weight of 7kg and comes in at £4,399.

There’s also a disc model, specced using the C:68 carbon – the Cube Litening C:68 SLT Disc (£5,999 with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150). The claimed weight is actually a touch lighter, at 6.8kg. The Shimano Dura-Ace groupset is maintained here, with hydraulic flat mount disc brakes and Newmen Advanced SL R.25 carbon wheels.

For those keen to enjoy the same race geometry, but wanting to keep the price under control, there are two versions constructed from the slightly lower grade C:62 carbon – the rim brake model at £2,499 with Shimano Ultegra R8000 and weighing 7.3kg, and the disc model £3,899, with Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050 weighing 7.2kg.

Both C:68 models use semi-compact 52×36 chainsets, with 11-28 cassettes, whilst the C:62 models use compact 50×34 chainsets and the same ratio cassette – this makes the C:62 gearing marginally more suited to rides with plenty of climbs – but most racers will be more than happy with the semi-compact.

Cube Agree

Can a bike be a jack of all trades, without being a master of none? The Cube Agree tries – aiming to combine nimble handling with comfort, and even aerodynamics.

With disc and rim brake models in the range, the disc versions use 12mm axles front and rear for optimum stiffness. The seat stays are slender, and the seat post is narrower too – both combining to create a comfortable ride along with the obvious addition of a carbon fork.

Aero features come in the shape of an integrated seat clamp, and the use of the Aerium fork, which takes notes from the time trial bike.

In terms of geometry, the Agree is less aggressive than the Litening, but more so than the Attain – sitting it comfortably in the middle of the range when it comes to long and low vs upright.

The gearing is suited to climbing, with 50×34 tooth compact chainsets and cassettes ranging from 11-28 to 11-32 or the more entry level versions.

The carbon used across the range is the second-to-top-end C:62, and prices start at £2,099 for the Cube Agree C:62 Pro with Shimano Ultegra R800 (7.9kg) and peak at £3,499 for the Cube Agree C:62 SLT Disc with Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050.

Cube Attain and Cube Attain GTC

The endurance road bike in the Cube family, the Attain comes in two guises. GTC models feature ‘GTC Monocoque Twin Mold Technology frames’ – in short, they’re carbon.

The standard Attain bikes come with Aluminium 6061 T6 Superlight aluminium – the most expensive versions being double butted (with thicker material where required and thinner where weight can be saved). These feature Smooth Welding which is stronger and neater.

The geometry is endurance focused, putting the rider into a relaxed position, and the Cube CSL Race Carbon fork is used across all models to soften road vibration, whilst aero Flex Stays at the rear are narrow to cover off the same job.

Of the nine bike line up, five come with disc brakes. The Attain (aluminium) models start at £649, with Shimano Claris and rim brakes, weighing 9.5kg. The Attain GTC models commence at £1,499 with Shimano 105 – also rim brake and 8.3kg. The chainsets are compact, 50/34, with cassettes varying but generally sitting in the hill-friendly wide ratio arena, around 11-32.

Cube Nuroad

The Cube Nuroad was created to provide a compromise between road and cyclocross riding – but it’s also available with racks for panniers and takes tyres up to 40mm – making it an agile commuter, touring bike or just perfect for all-day rides where you’re just as likely to trek over gravel as tarmac.

All three models come with aluminium frames, shaped to an endurance geometry – similar to those in the Attain family – plus disc brakes. Slender seat stays offer comfort, along with the carbon fork.

The Cube Nuroad comes specced with Shimano Tiagra (£999, 10.7kg) shifting, Shimano 105 (£1,299, 10.6kg), or Shimano 105 with mudguards and racks fitted (£1,399, 10.9kg)

Cube Axial women’s road bikes

The Axial range is Cube’s women’s bike collection – and it contains a number of frames suited to different riders. They’re all available in smaller sizes than the unisex bikes – 47 to 56cm – and they come with narrower handlebars fitted and women’s saddles.

The Cube Axial WS C:62 SL Disc uses the lightweight C:62 carbon (just one notch down from the very best, C:68). It’s got a more aggressive geometry when compared with the other Axial bikes – which matches the stack and reach of the Agree unisex bikes (still an endurance geometry).

The build is high end – Mavic Cosmic Elite Disc wheels with Shimano Ultegra R8000 shifting. The stated weight is 8.2kg and the bike comes in at £2,599.

All other Axial WS models share the same stack and reach as the Attain – making them more relaxed. The Cube Axial GTC versions (disc and rim) come with carbon frames (from £1,499 with Shimano 105 at 8.3kg), whilst the Cube Axial WS Race Disc, WS Pro Disc and standard Axial WS all share aluminium frames (from £699 with Shimano Claris at 9.4kg).

All of the Axial women’s bikes come with compact 50×34 chainsets and wide ratio cassettes – from an 11-32 on the C:62 model to 11-34 elsewhere. This should provide plenty of assistance on even the steepest of hills.

Cube Aerium time trial bike

The Aerium C:68 is the triathlon rig from Cube.

When creating it, Cube scrapped the UCI regulations – working with Swiss Side (who also work with Formula One car developers) to create the fastest bike they could – irrespective of the governing bodies rules.

At the heart of the bike is the provision of two different base bar options. There’s a low base bar, and a high base bar – the latter is 400mm higher and allows the rider to sit higher up, but without the use of spacers which would create drag. The high bar is also 42cm wide, as opposed to the 40cm of the low bar, which will create stability on more sporting courses.

The top end models come with detachable gear boxes, for nutrition, in-built hydration, plus a magnetic Garmin computer mount. They’re also compatible with a range of crank based power meter systems (Pioneer, power2max, Quarq, SRM and Shimano). These models start at £5,499 and top out at £8,499.

For those not keen to spend quite as much, there’s the Cube ‘Aerium Race’ triathlon bike. This comes with just one handlebar position (low), but boasts some pretty nice spec for its £2,999 price tag: C:68 carbon, Shimano Ultegra shifting and Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels.

Cube Cross Race

With well documented success in the mountain bike world, it’s no surprise that Cube has delved into cyclocross bikes.

The ‘Cross Race’ comes in carbon or aluminium guises, all with disc brakes, and a selection of gearing options with two single ring creations.

The Cross Race C:62 is the carbon line up, with three bikes featuring. The party trick from Cube is the use of cable routing through the head tube, as opposed to the down tube. This keeps the cables well out of harms way, and means that the downtube can be slimmed down.

The geometry on the C:62 models is more aggressive – with a longer reach and lower stack. The C:62 SLT (£3,799) comes with a double 46×36 tooth chainset, 11-28 cassette and Shimano Ultegra Di2 – weighing 7.6kg.

The single ring C:62 SL (£2,499) has SRAM Force, 40 tooth single chainring with 11-36 cassette and weighs 8kg. The entry level C62 Pro (£2,199) has Shimano Ultegra and a double chainset, coming in at 8.6kg.

The aluminium models are significantly more affordable – the Cube Cross Race (£999) features Shimano 105 shifting with 50×34 tooth chainset, alongside Tektro disc brakes and tips the scales at a claimed 10.4kg.

The Cross Race Pro (£1,299) shares the same Shimano 105 shifting, but boosts up to matching Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, weighing 10.3kg. The range topping aluminium model is the SL, at £1,3499 with a SRAM force single chainring, dropping the weight to 9.6kg.