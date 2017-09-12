Pinarello bikes 2018 range: know your Dogma F10 from your K10S

Pinarello bikes are all about premium performance. We run through the most high profile models in the range

Pinarello bikes is a relative newcomer to the Italian bike parade, having been launched in 1952 by Giovanni Pinarello – the father of the current CEO, Fausto Pinarello.

In 2010 it entered into a sponsorship agreement with Team Sky, when the Pinarello Dogma became the team’s chosen ride.

The most recent milestone in Pinarello’s history book was the sale of a majority stake in the company to L Catterton, a US based private equity group associated with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, in December 2016.

The purchase did not affect Fausto’s CEO-ship, and he remains at the top of the tree at the Pinarello factory, based as ever in Treviso, Italy.

Pinarello bikes

Pinarello’s bike family is vast, but not as vast as some other brands. It likes to keep its model runs limited, focusing on a capsule collection suited to a range of rider needs.

Its CEO told us: “We don’t want to make a bike for a sprinter, a bike for the climber. You don’t have to have a bike for every ride – it’s all marketing. We find the best combination.”

Pinarello’s road range is made up of three very clear model favourites.

Pinarello Dogma

The flagship race bike, ridden by Team Sky to Grand Tour success.

The staple Pinarello Dogma is currently in F10 iteration – which is one generation up from the previous F8. The geometry has barely changed – and for good reason: Team Sky riders requested that it remain largely the same. Indeed, the geo on the previous Dogma F8 was largely the same as the much loved Dogma 65.1.

The F10 therefore maintains the infamous handling loved by Dogma riders, but with a reworked, concave down tube inherited from the Bolide time trial bike, and fork designed to reduce drag. Stiffness has been improved thanks to enhancement of the asymmetry concept (where the drive side is beefed up and the non drive side is leaner), and the overall weight is lower.

All of the Dogma frames enjoy Pinarello’s ‘FlatBack’ tube shapes, which are shaped to be aerodynamic and stiff, and the kinked Onda fork which provides compliance and aerodynamics.

In July 2017, Pinarello released a disc brake Dogma – the Dogma F10 Disk. The frame remains, for the most, the same, but the Onda fork offers greater stiffness to cater for the brakes and can accomodate a 12mm thru-axle. Material has been placed behind the dropout, and improve airflow and the bikes can accomodate 25mm tyres.

For those seeking ultimate performance, there’s the Dogma F10X-Light, which uses a new carbon lay up to drop the weight down to 760g for a size 53 frame.

Endurance riders will look towards the Pinarello K models – the most recent being the Pinarello K10. The K models enjoy a more relaxed geometry, matched with the compliance the Dogma is famous for and 28mm tyres which make for a capable all day bike.

Designed specifically with cobbles in mind and ideal for endurance rides on rutted roads is the Dogma K10S Disk – which has a special party trick in the shape of the eDDS 2.0 rear suspension. The newest model can be locked out via connection with a Garmin Edge computer and can also adjust itself depending upon the road surface.

Pinarello Gan

Introduced in 2016, the Gan aims to provide riders with the luxury of a Dogma, on a more comfortable platform designed for endurance riding. The geo is more relaxed than that of the K models, and there are also ‘EasyFit’ versions which widen the size range available with additional options and come with shorter top tubes and shorter stack.

The Gan frame still features the asymmetry seen on the F10 frames, but it’s less extreme, and the carbon is not quite as rigid – resulting in a more comfortable ride with a reduction in stiffness.

The range consists of three rim brake model varieties – the basic Gan, with T600 carbon, Gan S with T700 carbon and the top end Gan RS featuring T900 carbon. By comparison, the Dogma’s boast T1100 ‘dream carbon’, but the compromise means a drop in price, too.

The Gan bikes all take a max tyre width of 23mm, which is worth bearing in mind with the ride in popularity of the more table 25mm options.

Pinarello Bolide

The Bolide is Pinarello’s time trial model, and it was last updated in 2016, key alterations resulting in a drop in weight and improved aerodynamics.

The new Bolide takes some learnings from the Boldie HR track bike which powered Sir Bradley Wiggins to a new hour record of 54,526 km.

Notable features include a cut out down tube, which allows water bottles to sit flat against the frame, more curved top tube and aero dropouts.

The tweaks also saw the model drop in weight, with 350g reduced across the frame and fork. However, a frame comes in at a pretty jaw dropping £9,999 so the Bolide is far from an entry level option.

Other Pinarello models

Whilst the Dogma, Gan and Bolide are Pinarello’s most high profile models, they’ve got a few more in the stable. Notable additions to the collection include the long distance ready, entry level Razha, and the aluminium Neor platform.

For those planning on some speedy commutes, there’s the drop bar city hybrid Mercurio Disk, which is constructed from lightweight T600 carbon fitted with 160mm rotor stoppers.

Muddy racers aren’t left out, the Pinarello cyclocross bike is the FCX. The frame is derived from the Dogma K, making it nippy enough that you can rely on quick handling but relaxed enough for off-road stability. A rounded top tube aims to provide greater comfort when shouldering the bike and mechanical discs provide the stopping power.

Pinarello bikes history

The company’s founder was Giovanni Pinarello, the eighth of 12 brothers born in the north eastern Italian town of Catena di Villorba in 1922, only five miles from Pinarello’s current headquarters in Treviso. Pinarello started making bicycles in a local factory at the age of 15, but gave that up to embark on a seven year professional riding career from 1946 to 1952.

Despite a handful of race wins, Pinarello’s professional career is perhaps best remembered for his “win” of the Maglia Nera (or black jersey) in the 1951 Giro d’Italia, a jersey that was given to the rider that finished last in the general classification.

In 1952, Pinarello was again promised a place in the Giro d’Italia, but at the last minute was required to give his place up to a new rider on his team. In compensation, the team gave him 100,000 lire in compensation, money that he put towards setting up a small workshop.

Over the next couple of decades the company slowly began to grow, sponsoring its first professional team in 1960, winning the first Tour de l’Avenir in 1961 with Guido de Rosso, and finally taking its first Giro d’Italia in 1975 with Fausto Bertoglio and the Jolly Ceramica team.

Pinarello would have to wait until 1988 to win its first Tour de France (courtesy of Pedro Delgado), by which time Giovanni Pinarello was beginning to hand over control of the company to his son, Fausto, who still holds the reins today.

1988 was also that the Pinarello first teamed up with Team Reynolds, which would later become Banesto, Caisse d’Epargne, and finally Movistar, a partnership that would last a staggering 26 years until Movistar switched onto Canyon bikes in 2014.

The 1990s was a successful decade in the pro ranks, with Pinarello winning every Tour de France between 1991 and 1997 courtesy of Miguel Indurain, Bjarne Riis, and Jan Ullrich alongside many other victories.

The tie up with Team Sky in 2010 reaped even more rewards, with Sir Bradley Wiggins collecting a Tour de France win and Hour Record aboard a Pinarello as well as Chris Froome’s four Tour win’s and victory at the Vuelta a Espana.