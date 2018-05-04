You can now get a bike fit worthy of a British Cycling ‘medal factory’ or Team Sky rider

Phil Burt Innovation will offer services previously only available to world class cyclists

The physiotherapist who treated British Cycling’s athletes in the run up to 92 World Track Championship medals and 38 Olympic gold medals is bringing his expertise to the masses.

Having spent 12 years as Head of Physiotherapy at British Cycling‘s ‘medal factory’ and five years as Team Sky’s consultant, Phil Burt has launched his eponymous new brand, ‘Phil Burt Innovation’.

The services – available in London and Manchester – will include injury assessment, treatment, bike fit, aero assessment and saddle assessment.

“I believe that I have a different approach”, Burt commented “at the core of every service or product offered is a wholly holistic philosophy, developed over a decade by my work in elite sport.”

The headquarters will be at Manchester Institute of Health & Performance (MIHP) and saddle assessment will be a major focus, with Burt offering a multi-disciplinary saddle health clinic.

It’s an area Burt knows well, having been a dominant force in the campaign to force the UCI to change its saddle tilt restrictions in 2015.

The ‘Bike Fit’ author will be collaborating with brands to improve the current market offer, and will also be able to manufacture bespoke cycling shorts, saddles and shoes to fit individuals.

Burt – who was a major piece in Team Sky’s ‘marginal gains’ philosophy puzzle – intends to bring services that have previously been available only to the world’s elite, to the average Joe/Joanna.

Speaking at the launch, Burt said: “At Phil Burt Innovation we have some simple principles; a client centred design process and using our holistic approach to bring all the interplaying factors together so you can see and feel large improvements on the bike.”

He added: “When we carry out any of our services it has to be all about you. We’re not interested in selling you a new bike, or expensive upgrades. We place a huge amount of importance on listening and understanding your goals. By establishing the goal of an assessment or bike fit, we can tailor our experience to get the results and the outcome you really want.”

The launch was attended by Sir Chris Hoy, who worked extensively with Burt during the final six years of his career. He said “the physiotherapy support he provided was instrumental in allowing me to train and compete injury free. This was no mean feat considering I was 36 in London 2012, so for all his hard work and input he gave, I’m very grateful.”

An off bike assessment will set you back £150, whilst a full fit is currently priced at £350 – there’s more information at philburtinnovation.co.uk.