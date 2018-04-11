Cycling Weekly has a bold new look

This 127-year-old title has never looked better, and the relaunch kicks off with an aero bikes special.

Britain’s best-selling cycling magazine, Cycling Weekly, unveils it’s bold new look this week.

We’ve been working hard to give the world’s oldest cycling magazine a refresh to ensure it continues to look as good as ever. This relaunch follows months of extensive research and development, so that we can deliver our readers the best magazine we can.

This 127-year-old title has never looked better, and the relaunch kicks off with an aero bikes special on sale Thursday 12 April.

Take a look inside the first new look Cycling Weekly

Perfect Peter Sagan wins in Roubaix:

Chris Boardman’s new wind tunnel:

Canyon Aeroad CF:

Israel Cycling Academy’s new De Rosa:

Q&A with Dan Bigham:

As well as the bold new look, we are changing our focus to include more comment and more previews to unlock next weekend’s action like never before, more incisive testing of the latest products on the market and a focus on the team itself, which is packed with real cyclists just like our audience.

Cycling Weekly is on sale every Thursday and is available in all good retailers priced just £2.99.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST CYCLING WEEKLY SUBSCRIPTION DEALS

Follow Cycling Weekly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.