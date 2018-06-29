2018 Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel

We need your nominations for the 2018 Local Hero Award

For our Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel we are looking for an individual who puts their heart and soul in to their local cycling community throughout the year, tirelessly working to; put on events, help, support and encourage others to take part, or just make things happen. We need you to tell us your stories, championing either yourself, or a friend, colleague or teammate, to tell us what it is that makes that person a local hero.

Kellie Parsons, marketing director at Freeweel.co.uk said: “We are very proud to sponsor the local hero award for 2018 and feel that it really resonates with what we do and why we love cycling. Freewheel is all about supporting local bike shops and the people within them that make our industry tick. It’s often these unsung heroes that make the real difference in our sport, which is why we are so happy to support the award and we can’t wait to see who wins it.”

Make sure you leave the best entry you can for your nominated Local Hero, because our judges will use your submission to whittle the entries to a shortlist, which will then go to public vote.

Nominations for Local Hero will close on Friday 31st August

Once we have received your nominations our judging panel, which consists of Brian Cookson (former UCI President), Dame Sarah Storey (Britain’s most successful Paralympian), Frank Slevin (British Cycling’s independent Chair) and Simon Richardson (Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine), will select a shortlist.

We will then open up the final decision to a public vote in October, asking our readers to select a worthy winner of the 2018 Local Hero Award.

The winner will be announced at, and invited to, the 2018 Cycling weekly Awards ceremony on 12th December.