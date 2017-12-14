British National Track Championships ‘key marker’ for international competitions, says BC performance director

The HSBC UK | National Track Championships will take place at the HSBC UK National Cycling Centre, Manchester, from January 26-28

British Cycling performance director, Stephen Park, believes that January’s HSBC UK | National Track Championships will be a key marker for riders as they look to embark upon a busy period of international competition.

The championships will see Britain’s best track riders go head-to-head for national titles, while also attempting to lay down a marker for the UCI Track World Championships (February 28-March 4) and April’s Commonwealth Games.

Park said: “Next year will be a hugely important one for track riders, with the 2018 UCI Track World Championships and the Commonwealth Games taking place within a two-month spell.

“One of the reasons behind British riders’ success at international events such as these in recent years has been the exceptional level of strength in depth and competition we have in this country. The HSBC UK | National Track Championships will showcase that, with each national champion’s jersey likely to be fiercely contested.”

Last year’s championships saw established riders and relative newcomers shine in front of huge crowds in Manchester, with Katie Archibald and Dan Bigham leading the way with three titles each.

Park continued: “The fact that the headline names from last year were Archibald and Bigham – one a world and Olympic champion and one who balances his cycling career with a full-time job – underlines what the championships is about.

“This year will be no different, with established and developing riders all getting the chance to test themselves against the best in the country, and put a marker in the sand ahead of a busy 2018.”