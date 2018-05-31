The perfect combination? Spin Up In A Brewery mixes cycling and… beer

Roller racing event at the Dark Star Brewery in Sussex

A joint event taking place on 9 June and sponsored by Kinesis Bikes and the Dark Star Brewery in Partridge Green, Sussex, Spin Up In A Brewery lets you compete for prizes or just spectate.

The competition consists of knock-out rounds of static bike roller racing, culminating in the grand finals an eliminator race between the fastest eight riders at the end of the afternoon.

Catering options include meat, vegetarian and vegan barbeque and the event is open between 11:30, with a 12:00 start, with doors closing at 18:30. There will be a range of local bands playing too.

If you want to ride to the event, there are ride-outs from Brighton, either on road or for MTBs/gravel bikes. In addition, there’s a ride from Shoreham for families and e-bike users.

The inaugural Spin Up In A Brewery was in 2012 and it last took place in 2015, before taking a break until this year. Tickets cost £15 plus booking fee, but that includes a pint or a soft drink and entry into the Spin Up.