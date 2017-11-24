Cycling stars turn out for Champions of CycleSport charity dinner (gallery)

Host of cycling stars attended the 2017 Champions of CycleSport dinner, raising £260,000 for the Action Medical Research charity

- Photos by Pete Glowski at South Bank Photography

Stars from the world of cycling turned out to the annual Champions of CycleSport dinner on Thursday night, helping to raise £260,000 for charity Action Medical Research.

Among the stars in attendance at the Battersea Evolution in London were Chris Boardman, Graeme Obree, Dan Martin, Alex Dowsett, Katie Archibald, Dani Rowe, Steven Burke, Yanto Barker and Rochelle Gilmore.

Former Hour Record rivals Boardman and Obree gave an on-stage interview with Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan.

“What a fantastic evening! It has been an absolute privilege to be this event’s Ambassador for the last five years and I could not be more proud to see how much it’s grown in that time,” said Boardman.

“Action is a charity that I hold dear to my heart; my son George was born six weeks early and so I know first-hand the concern that parents have for their little one’s health.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the ‘Champs Dinner’ and am truly delighted to hear how much has been raised to help fund vital research.”

Obree added: “It was an honour to be invited and just amazing to meet so many passionate cycling fans. Action is a wonderful charity and I know that cycling is very much at the heart of its fundraising. It was just nice to be able to play a small part.”

Around 600 guests made the evening a success. An auction after the dinner raised a significant amount, and included items such as a Vuelta a España leader’s jersey signed by Chris Froome, an original portrait of Stephen Roche and a watch donated by one of the event’s sponsors, Garmin.

The Action Medical Research Champions of CycleSport dinner has been run since 2010, and in total has raised over one and a half million pounds for the charity which is dedicated to funding research into conditions that affect children, including asthma, prematurity, epilepsy, meningitis, cerebral palsy and brain cancer.