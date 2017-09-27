Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by lorry in central London

Lorry driver reportedly arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A female cyclist is in a critical condition after being involved in a collision with a lorry during the Wednesday morning rush hour in central London.

The woman, who is believed to be in a her mid-30s, was taken to King’s College Hospital after going into cardiac arrest following the crash, which occurred at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Chelsea Bridge Road in west London.

Photos posted on social media shows a bike underneath the wheels of a tipper truck, with police arresting the driver of the lorry on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A police statement said that the woman had serious injuries and was in a critical condition in hospital, and that her next of kin had been informed.

Police closed Chelsea Bridge Road and Grosvenor Road in both directions while they investigated the incident, with motorists and cyclists urged to avoid the area.