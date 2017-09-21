Cyclist who died after collision with pedestrian may have faced prosecution if he had survived

Benjamin Pedley's brother called for a change in the law after a pedestrian stepped out in front of him as he rode through the Berkshire town of Earley

A cyclist who died after colliding with a pedestrian could have faced prosecution if he’d survived claims his brother, who is also calling for a change to the law.

Benjamin Pedley died from severe head injuries two days after he collided with pedestrian Nathan Kellsell as he cycled along a road in Earley, Berkshire.

Witnesses claim Mr Kellsell stepped out in front of 26-year-old Mr Pedley as rode at around 24mph through some crossroads just before 7.30pm on Monday, March 20, reports GetReading.

Mr Pedley was not wearing a helmet at the time, however doctors say he probably would not have survived even if he was wearing one such were the extent of his injuries.

Mr Pedley’s brother William claimed after an inquest in September that he was told by police that his late brother would have faced a chance of prosecution had he lived following the collision.

“It is an incredibly sad but avoidable death,” he told GetReading.

“But I spoke to police officers who said if Ben had survived and was healthy there would be a chance that he would be prosecuted as a road user.

“And yet there is no comeuppance for a pedestrian.”

The UK government announced on Thursday that it would be reviewing a potential change to the law regarding cyclists and calls to address ‘dangerous cycling.’

The announcement comes on the back of the prosecution of Charlie Alliston, who was sentenced to 18-months in prison after he collided with Kim Briggs while riding an illegal fixie on Old Street, London. Mrs Briggs subsequently died of her injuries in hospital and after a high profile case, Mr Alliston was found not guilty of manslaughter in August but was convicted on a lesser charge of causing bodily harm by ‘wanton and furious driving’.

Mr Pedley’s brother however is calling for a reassessment of the law after his brother’s collision, saying that pedestrians who step into the road need to be “responsible for your actions.”

“At the moment there is no law to say that if you step out into a road you are responsible for your actions,” he said.

“Potentially one could step out in front of somebody you have a vendetta against and nothing would happen about it.”

“Surely the law needs to be changed so that when you step into a road, you are responsible for your actions.”