Cyclist who died in South Wales on Saturday after car collision named by police

Jack Berry, 26, was out training for a triathlon when he was involved in a collision with a car, which also injured two other cyclists

The 26-year-old cyclist who died after being involved in a collision with a car on Saturday (October 28) in South Wales has been named by police as Jack Berry of Grangetown, Cardiff.

Berry was training for a triathlon when he and two other cyclists collided with a white Skoda Octavia car on the A48 between the Cowbridge by-pass and Pentre Meyrick at around 7.20am.

Former soldier Berry died as a result of his injuries, while the other two cyclists were taken to hospital with ‘non-life-threatening’ injuries.

Berry’s family issued a statement via South Wales Police on Wednesday.

“He died, just as he lived his whole life, with a smile on his face and doing the things he loved with the people he loved,” said the family statement.

“Jack was a loving husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend of so many people… he will be sorely missed.”

Berry had served for six years with the British Army, including a tour of Afghanistan with the second Royal Welsh regiment. He had recently been training as a chef and discovered a passion for triathlon, having previously been an accomplished rugby player.

Berry leaves a wife, Luisa.

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released as police continue investigating the incident.

South Wales Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision and “anyone who may have seen the manner in which the car was being driven prior to the collision”. Contact South Wales Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference 1700418785.