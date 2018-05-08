Cyclist dies after being found lying in road in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Constabulary are attempting to piece together circumstances surrounding death of cyclist on Monday

A cyclist has died after being found lying in the road near Royston, Hertfordshire, on Monday, May 7.

Hertfordshire Constabulary report that a male cyclist in his 50s was found at around 11.45am on Monday lying in a road that travels towards Therfield village. The man was riding south at the time of the incident, near McDonalds restaurant on the A505.

An ambulance attended the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police say that it appeared as though he had fallen from his bike, and they are appealing for witnesses and information that will help them piece together the circumstances his death.

Sergeant James Wood of Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the cyclist’s family at this devastating time and we currently doing all that we can to piece together the circumstances that caused him to come off his bike.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw anything, or who saw a cyclist travelling along the road, to please get in contact as soon as possible.

“Any information you provide could prove to be vital in helping us to get to the bottom of what happened here.”

Anyone with information can email Sergeant Wood directly with information, or telephone 101 and quote reference ‘291 of May 7th’.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers by telephoning 0800 555 111.