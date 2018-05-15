Cyclist dies after crashing into parked van in Gloucestershire

Man in his 40s pronounced dead at the scene

A cyclist has died after crashing into a parked van while riding in Gloucestershire on Sunday night.

The male cyclist, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with the parked van in Weavers Row, Brimscombe at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Gloucestershire Live reports that the road was closed until 2am on Monday morning while police continued their investigations. The man has not yet been named, but his next of kin have been informed.

The crash took place on a hilly section of road just outside the village of Brimscombe, although it is not clear whether the rider was riding uphill or downhill at the time of crash.

Gloucestershire Police are currently investigating the collision, with officers wanting to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information that could help with their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 424 of Sunday, May 13.