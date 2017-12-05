Cyclist pushed off bike and into oncoming traffic by two people on scooter; police appeal for witnesses

Incident took place on Sunday night near Hull

A cyclist is recovering from minor injuries after being pushed off his bike and into oncoming traffic while cycling near Hull.

Humberside Police are appealing for any information about the incident, which happened on Sunday, December 3, on Castle Road, near Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, a village to the north west of Hull.

The Hull Daily Mail reports that the cyclist suffered only minor injuries to his hip and leg in the incident, which saw two people riding past the cycling on a scooter, before allegedly pushing him off his bike and into the path of oncoming traffic.

“We want to find two people in connection with an assault in Cottingham,” a statement form Humberside Police read.

“They were riding a scooter along Castle Road around 8pm on December 3, 2017 when they passed a cyclist and pushed him into the road into traffic. He injured his hip and leg.”

Neither of the people who were on the scooter stopped at the scene, and police are urging anyone with information to get in contact on the 101 non-emergency number quoting reference 16/65491/17, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.