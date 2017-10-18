Dan Evans’s super-slimmed down Cannondale hill-climb bike

2014 British hill-climb champion Dan Evans shows off the Cannondale Super Six Evo bike that has propelled him to numerous victories already this season
- All photos by Andy Jones

Hill-climb specialist Dan Evans has been amassing an impressive set of results over the past few weeks as he heads towards the 2017 Hill-Climb National Championships.

Evans showed us his latest hill-climb machine at the Huddersfield Star Wheelers event at Jackson Bridge on Saturday morning. The 2014 national champion won that, and then won the Holme Valley Wheelers hill-climb in the afternoon and went on to win the Manchester Bicycle Club event the following day.

Long-term Cannondale rider Evans’s latest bike is a SuperSix Evo model, modified to suit riding uphill at speed. Naturally, it has several gravity-defying, weight-saving features.

The British Hill-Climb National Championhips take place on Sunday, October 29 at Hedley Hill, Hedley on the Hill, Northumberland.

Dan Evans and his Cannondale in action on the Jackson Bridge course

No bar tape for Evans, although he has resisted trimming his bars short unlike some riders.

Stock SRAM Red brakes

Wireless, electronic shifting courtesy of SRAM

Lightweight Selle Italia saddle still has its cover

Spada Spillo wheels and light skewers

No doubting who this bike belongs to

Cannondale chainset with a single ring, and the front mech removed

Un-needed Aheadset cap is removed – but the Garmin stays in place for power output

Stages power meter