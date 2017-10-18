Dan Evans’s super-slimmed down Cannondale hill-climb bike

2014 British hill-climb champion Dan Evans shows off the Cannondale Super Six Evo bike that has propelled him to numerous victories already this season

- All photos by Andy Jones

Hill-climb specialist Dan Evans has been amassing an impressive set of results over the past few weeks as he heads towards the 2017 Hill-Climb National Championships.

Evans showed us his latest hill-climb machine at the Huddersfield Star Wheelers event at Jackson Bridge on Saturday morning. The 2014 national champion won that, and then won the Holme Valley Wheelers hill-climb in the afternoon and went on to win the Manchester Bicycle Club event the following day.

Long-term Cannondale rider Evans’s latest bike is a SuperSix Evo model, modified to suit riding uphill at speed. Naturally, it has several gravity-defying, weight-saving features.

The British Hill-Climb National Championhips take place on Sunday, October 29 at Hedley Hill, Hedley on the Hill, Northumberland.