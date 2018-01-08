Dave Rayner Fund announces list of 36 cyclists supported for 2018

Nine women and 27 men will be supported by the Dave Rayner Fund for the 2018 season, as they gain experience racing on the continent

The Dave Rayner Fund has announced the list of 36 male and female riders who will receive financial support for the 2018 cycling season.

The number of women supported by the fund has risen to nine for 2018, with 27 men. A total of 20 riders will receive funding for the first time.

Overall, the number of funded riders stays at 36 – the same as 2017 – but significantly more than the 27 riders who received help in 2016.

The fund’s aim is to encourage and support young riders gain valuable experience by racing and living on the continent. It was set up in 1995 in memory of British racer Dave Rayner, who died aged 27.

A number of Dave Rayner funded riders have gone on to compete at the highest level of the sport, including David Millar, Adam Yates, Simon Yates, Dan McLay, Owain Doull, Hannah Barnes, James Shaw and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Once again, the Fund says that it had a large number of riders applying for funding for the new season.

“We had a huge number of applicants and unfortunately not everyone could receive support,” said the Fund in a statement.

“We hope that those riders who were unsuccessful nevertheless manage to fulfill their ambition to race abroad and we wish them the best of luck.”

Supported riders have joined teams from across Europe, including France, Belgium, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Dave Rayner Fund riders 2018

Name of rider – team they will ride for/country

Stuart Balfour – Cotes d’Armor Cyclisme Marie Morin/France

Alex Baybrooke – AVC Aix Cycling Team/France

Lewis Bulley – Cotes d’Armor Cyclisme Marie Morin/France

Megan Chard – Health Mate CycleLive/Belgium

Henrietta Colbourne – Bizkaia Durango/Spain

Zak Coleman – VP Consulting Zanatta/Belgium

Conor Davies – Baguet MIBA CT/Belgium

Stephen Dent – Baguet MIBA CT/Belgium

Jack English – Asfra Flanders Cycling Team/Belgium

Holly Flannery – Swabo Ladies/Netherlands

Ben Foames Darran – Goma Dakwerken/Belgium

George Greenhalgh – Hand Baal/Belgium

Harry Hardcastle – AC Bisontine/France

Theo Hartley – Illi Bikes CT/Belgium

Jane Hellewell – Autoglass Wetteren/Belgium

Jacob Hennessy – Mitchelton-Scott Continental Team/Italy

Sam Henning – Asfra Flanders/Belgium

Amy Hill – Maaslandster Ladies/Netherlands

Owen James – Cotes d’Armor Cyclisme Marie Morin/France

George Jary – Eiser Hirumet/Spain

Ross Lamb – Team T Palm Pole/Belgium

Keira McVitty – Isorex Ladies CT/Belgium

Louis Modell – Hennebont Cyclisme/France

Olly Moors – MIBA Baguet Cycling Team/Belgium

Hetty Niblett – Keukens Redant CT/Belgium

Tomos Owens – Goma Dakwerken/Belgium

Adam Pinder – Hand in Hand Baal/Belgium

Eliot Redfern – Eiser Hirumet/Spain

Jamie Ridehalgh – AC Bisontine/France

Amy Smith – Isorex Ladies CT/Belgium

Max Spedding – Asfra Flanders/Belgium

Isabella Stone – Isorex Ladies CT/Belgium

Joe Sutton – Goma Dakwerken Team/Belgium

Jacob Vaughan – Lotto-Soudal U23/Belgium

James Wilkinson – AC Bisontine/France

Max Williamson – Eiser Hirumet/Spain