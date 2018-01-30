Dubai Tour 2018 live TV guide

All the times and TV channels to watch each stage of the Dubai Tour

The Dubai Tour is the first of two races in the Middle East, alongside the Tour of Oman (February 13-18), and is largely contested by sprinters. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and defending champion Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) are scheduled to go head-to-head for the first time this season.

There are five stages, all of which start at Skydive Dubai’s Palm DZ, with four stages suiting the sprinters, and one uphill finish to Hatta Dam on stage four.

The 2018 race appears a week later in the calendar than in 2017 due to the absence of the Tour of Qatar. Unfortunately, this means that TV coverage clashes with the 2018 Winter Olympics (February 9-25) and subsequently it has a reduced schedule of live coverage on Eurosport.

>>> Complete Dubai Tour 2018 start list

Below are listings of the of the Dubai Tour live TV race coverage as well as plenty of highlight timings for those of you unable to commit to the mid-morning action.

Throughout the race we’ll have race reports and online video highlights from each day of the tour so make sure to keep an eye out for them.

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster. Timings are UK times.



Stage One – Tuesday, February 6

10:30-12:30, Live, Eurosport 2

19:30-20:40, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21:00-23:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

00:05-00:55 (Wednesday), Highlights, Eurosport 1

02:00-03:00 (Wednesday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

09:30-10:30 (Wednesday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Two – Wednesday, February 7

10:30-12:30, Live, Eurosport 2

21:00-23:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

00:00-00:55 (Thursday), Highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage Three – Thursday, February 8

18:00-20:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

00:00-00:55 (Friday), Highlights, Eurosport 1

00:55-01:55 (Friday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Four – Friday, February 9

18:00-20:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage Five – Saturday, February 10

19:00-20:00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

19:00-20:00 (Sunday), Highlights, Eurosport 2