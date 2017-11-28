Eight riders fail anti-doping tests during Vuelta a Colombia

UCI confirms that eight riders returned an Adverse Analytical Finding during the 2017 Vuelta a Colombia, which took place over August 1-13

Eight riders have failed anti-doping tests on samples taken from riders during the 2017 Vuelta a Colombia in August, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirmed on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the UCI said that seven of the eight failed a test for blood booster CERA EPO from blood samples taken on August 1-2: Luis Alberto Largo Quintero (Sogamoso-Argos-Cooservicios-IDRS), Jonathan Felipe Paredes Hernandez (Ebsa-Indeportes Boyaca), Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (EPM), Fabio Nelson Montenegro Forero (Ebsa-Indeportes Boyaca), Luis Camargo Flechas (Supergiros), Fabian Robinson Lopez Rivera (Loteria de Boyaca) and Oscar Soliz Vilca (Movistar Team América).

The eighth rider, Juan Carlos Cadena Sastoque (Depormundo-M.Bosa-Ramguiflex), failed a test for anabolic androgenic steroids 19-noretiocholanolone and 19-norandrosterone from a urine sample taken on August 11.

Colombian under-23 champion Robinson Lopez’s positive was reported last week by local media.

All eight riders have been provisionally suspended from competition pending adjudication.

The UCI says that the tests were carried out after receiving intelligence.

All riders have the opportunity to request that their B samples are also tested.

The Vuelta a Colombia took place over August 1-13 and was won overall by Aristóbulo Cala (Bicicletas Strongman).