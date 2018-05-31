Elderly cyclist fighting for his life in London; lorry driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving

Police appeal for witnesses to collision at busy junction

An elderly cyclist is fighting for his life after being hit by a lorry in London, with the driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving.

The incident occurred shortly before 10am on Wednesday morning with the 73-year-old man riding along Seymour Street, close to Marble Arch, before being involved in a collision with a lorry at the junction with Portman Square.

The cyclist, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a critical condition.

The driver of the lorry, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving. He was interviewed at a local police station, and has now been released pending investigation.

Detective Constable Alex Price, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, appealed for witnesses to the collision, which took place in a busy part of the capital, to come forward.

“This collision happened at a busy time of day in a heavily populated area,” said DC Price. “I am sure that a number of people will have witnessed the collision and I urge anyone who saw what happened but has not yet spoken with officers to come forward without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU at Merton Traffic Garage on 020 8543 5157 or by calling 101 quoting reference 188/30 May.

The number of cycling casualties in 2018 so far has been lower than in previous years, with two cyclists having been killed on London’s roads in 2018, compared to five at this point in 2017, four at this point in 2016, and seven at this point on 2015.