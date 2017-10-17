Riding the 2018 Etape du Tour? Here’s the route

The route of the 2018 Etape du Tour will take the riders over the same course as stage 10 of the 2018 Tour de France, from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand in the Alps

The 2018 Etape du Tour will take riders along the same route as stage 10 of the 2018 Tour de France in the Alps. The 28th edition of L’Etape takes place on July 8, nine days before the pro peloton will tackle the same roads on July 17.

Annecy hosts the start of L’Etape, kicking off a 169-kilometre challenge through the mountains to Le Grand-Bornand which is expected to attract 15,000 riders.

The climbing starts after 40 kilometres with the Col de la Croix-Fry standing at 1477 metres above sea level, before descending and then almost immediately tackling the gruelling ascent to Plateau des Glières.

This seven kilometre climb grinds out at an average gradient of 11 per cent, and includes a 1.5km section of gravel track towards the top.

There’s a short respite between the two pairs of climbs, before launching into the Col de Romme.

After the descent of Col de Romme, it’s then on to the Col de la Colombière and the highest point of the 2018 Etape at 1618 metres.

Thankfully, there’s a downhill section to the finish line in Le Grand-Bornand, where your legs and lungs can recover from the 4,000-plus metres of climbing.

>>> Tour de France 2018 route: Alpe d’Huez and Paris-Roubaix cobbles to return for 2018 race

Registration for the 2018 Etape du Tour commences from October 23, with event-only entry costing €109 (currently around £97) until December 17, and €139 thereafter.

Other packages are available that include accommodation in addition to entry.

Etape du Tour 2018 route