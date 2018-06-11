Former Team Sky doctor at centre of Jiffy bag scandal to publish book just two weeks before the Tour de France

Dr Richard Freeman's book promises to "lift the lid on the medical science that helped bring Britain's most brilliant athletes to glory"

Richard Freeman, the doctor at the centre of the Jiffy bag scandal that has rocked Team Sky for the last two years, is to publish a book just two weeks before the start of the 2018 Tour de France.

Dr Freeman, who claimed that he was too ill to give appear in front of a parliamentary enquiry into doping in sport, will give his side of the story and other matters in a book entitled The Line: Where Medicine and Sport Collide, which will be released on June 26 and promises to “lift the lid on the medical science that helped bring Britain’s most brilliant athletes to glory”.

In the book, publisher Hachette says that “Dr Freeman reveals the medical principles and practices that helped lead these athletes to success – ideas that we now consider commonplace, but many of which were in fact the Doc’s own innovations.

“And in a sport where there’s an ethical line as well as a finishing line, Dr Freeman gives a frank and open account in response to allegations of misuse of medical treatment to enhance performance.”

The news that Dr Freeman had been well enough to write a book but not well enough to give evidence to parliament was greeted with disappointment by Damian Collins MP, the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

“It is disappointing that Richard Freeman wants to tell his story, rather than be questioned about it in front of the committee,” Mr Collins told the Telegraph. “We will take a close ­interest in anything he says which is ­related to our inquiry and report.”

Having already been suspended by British Cycling, Dr Freeman resigned from his role at the national governing body citing illness.

Dr Freeman was widely criticised for failing to keep proper medical records which could have proved one way or another whether the Jiffy bag delivered to him on the Team Sky bus at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné, claiming that his laptop containing his records was stolen while he was on holiday in Greece.