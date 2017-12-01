Geraint Thomas and Elinor Barker shortlisted for BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year

Cyclists Elinor Barker and Geraint Thomas make the six-person shortlist for the 2017 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award

Geraint Thomas and Elinor Barker are both on the final list of nominees for the 2017 BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

The two cyclists join four other sportspeople on the list of 2017 nominees, which also includes footballer Gareth Bale, para athlete Aled Sion Davies, rugby player Jonathan Davies and judoka Natalie Powell.

Although Thomas’s plans to contest the Giro d’Italia in May were scuppered due to a collision with a race motorbike, the 31-year-old went on to win the opening time trial of the Tour de France to wear the coveted yellow jersey for the first time, and become the first Welsh rider to do so.

He then went on to support Team Sky leader Chris Froome to claim a fourth Tour title.

In addition, Thomas won the Tour of the Alps and a stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Barker has continued her run of top-level track results, scooping world and European titles during 2017. The 23-year-old took the points race world title in April, and claimed silver in the Madison and scratch race.

Barker also took the European Madison title with Ellie Dickinson, and helped GB to win the team pursuit and Madison at the Manchester round of the UCI Track World Cup – among other victories.

Public voting to choose a winner opened on Monday (November 27) and will close on Saturday (December 2) at 6pm. Votes can be cast either by telephone or online.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony hosted by the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on Monday, December 4.

Thomas won the BBC Wales SPOTY award in 2014, to become only the second cyclist to take the award after Nicole Cooke in 2003.

The award is run separately to the national BBC SPOTY award.