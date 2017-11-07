Graeme Obree to attempt Herne Hill flying lap record at new event in June

Scottish cycling legend Graeme Obree will mark the 25th anniversary of his Hour Record by attempting to set a new lap record at Herne Hill in London at the World Cycling Revival event

Graeme Obree will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his Hour Record by attempting to set a new record for the fastest flying lap of the Herne Hill track in London in June 2018.

The legendary Scottish cyclist broke the Hour Record on two occasions, July 1993 and April 1994, and is still seeking to set new records 25 years later.

Former pursuit world champion Obree will attempt the Herne Hill record at the three-day World Cycling Revival event, which takes place at the iconic London track over June 14-16 2018.

Naturally, Obree has created a new bike for the event, which is a rebuilt modern version of his famous ‘Old Faithful’ bike, fittingly called ‘Bold Faithful’.

Speaking at the event’s launch, Obree said: “There are tracks like Herne Hill, the same size, but they’re not the same to me. What I remember from 25 years ago at Herne Hill is the intensity and the atmosphere from thousands of people in the crowd.

“To me, this track is London, it’s the heart of the action, it’s London’s velodrome. I want to be there to feel the vibrancy and the energy again.”

Organisers of the World Cycling Revival say that the event will be the largest hosted by the venue since the 1948 Olympic Games. The inaugural edition of the event will, organisers day, “combine the important cultural and societal impact of the bicycle with a celebration of the nation’s love for two wheels”.

As well as the spectacle of Obree’s flying lap attempt, there will be Japanese Keirin racing, a Brompton invitational race, penny farthing racing, and derny and stayer racing.

Outside the track racing, there are numerous stands and exhibitions paying tribute to the history of cycling and bicycles along with live music.

Tickets cost £65 for one day’s entry and £150 for a three-day ticket.