Hammer Series adds Hong Kong race for 2018

2018 Hammer Series adds a third and final round in Hong Kong, joining the rounds in Norway and the Netherlands

The Hammer Series has added a third venue to its line-up for 2018, with Hong Kong announced as host of the third round on October 14.

Pro team organisation Velon launched the Hammer Series in 2017, introducing a new race format that sees teams compete against each other in TV-friendly sprints, climbs and time trials.

Hammer Hong Kong joins the already announced 2018 dates for the series: Hammer Stavanger in Norway over May 25-27 and Hammer Limburg in the Netherlands over June 1-3.

>>> What is the Hammer Series and how does it work (video)

The Hong Kong event will be part of the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon festival of cycling.

Graham Bartlett, CEO of Velon, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Hammer Series to Hong Kong for a spectacular finish to the 2018 series.

“We couldn’t ask for better partners than the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Sun Hung Kai Properties to bring a fantastic race alive for the fans in Hong Kong and internationally. The teams are all really up for a big finish.”

Velon says that the “exact format of this special, one-off race day in Hong Kong will be revealed in the coming weeks and will offer a high octane, ‘All Out’ finish to the Hammer racing for 2018.”

Australian WorldTour team Mitchelton-Scott took part in the Hong Kong Cyclothon festival in 2017, and rider Sam Bewley says that the Hammer Series and the city are a ‘perfect fit’.

“Aside from the racing, one of the big things you notice when racing in Hong Kong is the engagement with the fans,” said Bewley.

“It’s great to see thousands of people on their bikes for the community event and the kids’ enthusiasm for the clinics we held there last year. Introducing the Hammer Series, which is aimed at bringing cycling to the people, is the perfect fit.”

According to Velon, the inaugural Hammer event last year attracted over three million cycling fans via social media.