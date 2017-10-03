Husband of woman killed in collision with cyclist criticises police investigation despite cyclist apparently riding legally

Cyclist Trevor Albery was riding a legal bike below the speed limit at time of crash

A man whose wife was killed in a collision with a cyclist in 2016 has spoken out to criticise the police’s investigation of the incident, despite the cyclist having apparently been riding perfectly legally at the time of the crash.

Diana Walker died in May 2016 after stepping out into the High Street in Pewsey, Wiltshire and being hit by cyclist Trevor Albery. While Mr Albery suffered only minor injuries, Mrs Walker died in hospital the next day.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mrs Walker’s husband Peter Walker criticised the police’s investigation into the incident.

“The police never bothered to look at it as a police investigation. It was written off as an accident. They didn’t take any photographs or make any notes,” Mr Walker said.

Mr Walker also accused Wiltshire Police of “trying to sweep the whole thing under the carpet” and failing to act under the Road Traffic Act 1991 (which refers to “dangerous cycling” as a level of riding that “falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful cyclist”).

Evidence given to an inquiry into Mrs Walker’s death seemed to point to the fact that Mr Albery, a regular cyclist and a member of of Pewsey Velo Cycling Club, was riding legally at the time of the accident.

In a statement, Mr Albery said that he had been riding at 18mph (in a 30mph zone) at the time of the incident, with his Garmin showing an average speed of 23mph for the ride on that particular day.

According to the Daily Mail article, Mr Walker’s family, who had to find Mr Albery’s name independently after police declined to reveal his identity, also went on the rider’s Strava profile, pointing out that he has recently set second best times on two Strava segments.

However the article fails to point how this is relevant to the crash which led to Mrs Walker’s death.

Unlike in the recent case of Charlie Alliston (which the article says this case bares “some similarities”), Mr Albery was also riding a perfectly legal road bike with working front and rear brakes.

Wiltshire Police said that they had carried out a thorough investigation into the incident and that no crime had been committed.