‘I’m off to get another drink’: Spanish cyclist has laid back attitude to €1,000 fine for riding while drunk

Spanish cyclist stopped for being drunk; shrugs off €1,000 fine before leaving 'to get another drink'

It may be enough to buy a new bike, but one cyclist in Spain had a very blasé attitude to being fined €1,000 for being drunk while riding when he was stopped in the north-east of the country.

Público reports how the 73-year-old man was stopped when he was spotted cycling in an “erratic and irregular manner” when approaching a drug and alcohol checkpoint on the LU-120 road just outside the village of Muimenta in the region of Galicia.

After dismounting his bicycle, the man was given a breath test by police, blowing 0.99 milligrams of alcohol per litre of air, more than four times the legal limit.

The local police classified being so far over the limit as a “very serious offence”, issuing the man with a €1,000 (£900) fine, the maximum that can be issued under Spanish law.

However the man seemed unworried by the hefty fine, dismounting his bicycle and continuing his journey on foot, telling officers that he was off to “go and have another drink” further along the road.