Jason Kenny begins build-up to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Revolution Series

The six-time gold medallist will compete in the final round of the Revolution Series in Manchester

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny will begin his quest to become the most decorated British Olympian of all-time with a return to competitive cycling at the Revolution Series.

Speculation surrounded the future of Kenny after the Rio games where he won three gold medals, with the sprinter potentially considering retirement before Tokyo 2020, when he will be 32-years-old.

One more gold would put Kenny ahead of Chris Hoy as the Briton with the most golds, while two medals of any colour would make him the most decorated Briton ahead of Bradley Wiggins.

After a year out of competitive cycling, Kenny will return to the boards in Manchester at the final round of the 15th series of Revolution in January.

“I’m really excited about making my return to track racing at Revolution in Manchester on January 6 because it’s where I first started racing in front of crowds,” said Kenny.

“I competed at the first Revolution event, as a junior in the Future Stars, so it’s a really nice way to be coming back, especially at my home track.

“Tokyo is a long way off at the moment and I’ve never really been motivated by records. I’ve just always tried to be the fastest and best I can be.

“Having said that, to win more gold medals than any other British Olympian would be an amazing achievement.”

Kenny admitted that after a successful 2016 he was set on walking away from cycling for good. He married fellow rider Laura Trott after the Rio games and the pair had their first child earlier this year.

“To be honest, after Rio, I’d pretty much made my decision to walk away from cycling,” admitted Kenny.

“But after taking a year out, getting married and having our first child, I felt refreshed. Before I knew it, I was training again!

“I feel like I’m 18 and starting all over again. Competing at Revolution in January will be the first step on the path to Tokyo.”



