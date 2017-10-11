Former pro Levi Leipheimer’s house destroyed in California wildfires

Retired rider and family escape unhurt

The house of former professional cyclist Levi Leipheimer has been one of around 2,000 houses destroyed by wildfires currently sweeping across California.

Leipheimer’s house in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, just north of San Francisco was destroyed by fire on Monday night, with the American writing on Instagram: “I lost my house but not by home here in Sonoma County. We WILL make it through this.”

Commenters on the post were quick to offer their support to Leipheimer, with a number of locals offering help in any way possible.

The fires have been devastating California since they broke out on Saturday, with at least 17 people confirmed to have died and a further 240 reported missing, as more than 20,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

Current Trek-Segafredo rider Peter Stetina also lives in the area, writing on Twitter on Tuesday that his family and house were OK as he returned home from racing in Europe.