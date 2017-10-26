Lorry driver who killed cyclist while speeding down wrong side of road given four years in prison

Justyn Ransley told co-workers that he had hit a tree after fatal crash

A lorry driver who killed a cyclist while speeding down the wrong side of the road has been given a four year prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving, and failing to stop and report a road traffic collision.

37-year-old Justyn Ransley hit and killed cyclist Stephen Wightwick in the early hours of December 1, 2016 in Buckhurst Hill, failing to stop at the scene and telling co-workers that the damage to his lorry was caused by hitting a tree.

“Justyn Ransley’s actions were reckless, driving on the wrong side of the road and doing 43mph in a 30mph limit,” Detective Sergeant Peter Swan from Essex Police said.

“He hit Stephen Wightwick and didn’t stop, leaving him lying seriously injured on the pavement alongside his bike and the wing mirror from the lorry.

“Although he returned a few minutes later he didn’t try to help Mr Wightwick or call the emergency services.”

After initially telling police that he had been on the wrong side of the road due to black ice and had been unaware that he had hit Mr Wightwick, Mr Ransley then decided to plead guilty after being presented with CCTV evidence of him doing the same dangerous manoeuvre every time he drove the route.

Appearing in Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court on October 25, Mr Ransley was sentenced to four years in prison, and being disqualified from driving for four years, after which he will have to face an extensive retest.

“I would like to thank the investigation team and also pay tribute to Mr Wightwick’s family who have shown great courage and dignity throughout this process,” DS Swan continued.

“I hope this sentence brings them some closure. They can now begin to face life ahead without a much loved son, husband, father and brother. My thoughts are with them.”