Lotto-Soudal’s Bjorg Lambrecht out of Tour Down Under after Whereabouts confusion

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht will not start Tour Down Under as he did not complete his anti-doping Whereabouts information for relevant period

Lotto-Soudal will start the 2018 Tour Down Under with one rider short after Belgian neo-pro Bjorg Lambrecht was withdrawn from the start list due to confusion over the anti-doping Whereabouts system.

The team explained in a statement on Monday that 20-year-old Lambrecht has not met the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) Whereabouts criteria due to signing up to the scheme too late. The system logs the location of a rider so that they can be contacted for anti-doping tests.

Lambrecht was due to make his WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under, and anti-doping regulations state that he needed to be signed up to ADAMS Whereabouts scheme for six weeks (42 days) prior to the start of his first WorldTour race.

However, Lotto-Soudal says that Lambrecht only received his log-in details for the ADAMS system on December 15 – just 32 days before the start of the race.

Lotto-Soudal have therefore withdrawn Lambrecht from starting the race as a precaution, although they say that they have not received any clarification from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) over the issue.

“Without a written confirmation of the UCI that Bjorg can start, neither the rider nor the team can take any risk,” the team said in a statement published on their Facebook page.

“Bjorg Lambrecht won’t be replaced, which means Lotto-Soudal will start with six riders on Tuesday instead of seven. On 28 January Bjorg can ride the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, because then the period of six weeks will be passed.”

Lambrecht says that he is disappointed not to be joining his team-mates in the TDU, and will spend the time training ahead of the Great Ocean Road Race.

“This is a huge disappointment,” said Lambrecht. “We came to Australia a week ago, I felt good in the group, was looking forward to my first pro season and then it’s a huge disappointment when you hear you can’t start. But of course we can’t take any risk. I will stay here to train for a week and then I will head to Melbourne with the team.”

Lotto-Soudal are hunting for stage wins at the 2018 Tour Down Under with German sprinter André Greipel, who finished second behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in Sunday’s prelude People’s Choice Classic criterium.

The 2018 Tour Down Under starts on Tuesday, January 16, and finishes on Sunday, January 21.