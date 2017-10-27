Man pleads not guilty to killing Chris Boardman’s mother; trial date set nearly two years after crash

Carol Boardman died in a collision with a vehicle in July 2016

A man from North Wales has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Chris Boardman‘s mother, Carol, in a crash in July 2016.

Appearing in Mold Crown Court, 31-year-old Liam Rosney from Connah’s Quay, Flintshire, denied the charges of causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, with co-defendant Victoria Rosney, also pleading not guilty to the latter charge.

Both defendants have been granted bail with the trial set to start on July 9, 2018, nearly two years after Carol Boardman’s death.

Carol Boardman died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle on July 15, 2016 at the junction of Mold Road and Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay, where Mr Rosney is accused of hitting her while driving his Mitsubish Warrior pick-up truck. Mrs Boardman was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the following morning

Liam and Victoria Rosney are then accused of deleting data from two mobile phones in the four months after the incident, with Chris Boardman criticising the police for taking more than a year to bring a prosecution.

Boardman is currently working as Manchester’s first cycling commissioner, and has been vocal in his campaigns for safer cycling and criticism of police forces and politicians for weak sentences for drivers who kill or injure cyclists.