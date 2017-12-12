Man who rammed into ex-girlfriend with his bike is facing jail sentence

Paul Gallon rode 'at speed' on his bicycle into former girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Whitley Bay causing serious injuries

A man who seriously injured his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend by cycling into them ‘at speed’ has been told to expect a jail sentence.

Paul Gallon seriously injured his former girlfriend, Holly Blake, in the incident, which happened in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, on November 7 2016. She suffered a life-threatening head injury as a result of the attack.

Blake’s boyfriend, William Nicholson, suffered fractures to his eye socket, temple and cheek bone.

The 36-year-old from North Shields has pleaded guilty to causing causing grievous bodily harm to Blake and one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, reports the BBC.

>>> Cyclist pushed off bike and into oncoming traffic by two people on scooter; police appeal for witnesses

Judge Stephen Earl told Newcastle Crown Court that Gallon can expect a custodial sentence.

“Clearly these are very serious matters, clearly you are facing a custodial sentence of some length that will be passed on the day,” said Judge Earl.

Gallon is currently on conditional bail and is due to appear in court on January 4, 2018, for sentencing.