Matt LeBlanc admits using his horn to get cyclists out of his way; stops short of ‘bumping them with the car’

Cycling campaigners aren't happy with his comments

Top Gear presenter Matt LeBlanc has been doing the media rounds in recent weeks as the motoring show returns to BBC for another series, with the former Friends star also taking the opportunity to give his opinion on cyclists.

In an interview with Event magazine, LeBlanc, who has a flat in central London, admitted succumbing to road rage when he was held up by cyclists apparently riding side by side (and therefore perfectly legally) on the capital’s roads.

“It’s when there are three or four of them, side by side so they can chat — but they don’t move out of the way,” LeBlanc said.

“That’s frustrating. Do I bump ’em with the car? No. But I maybe give a tap on the horn like, ‘Come on, move over’.”

LeBlanc also said that he would personally be scared if he cycled in the capital, describing riding in London as “like a death sentence”.

However LeBlanc did not say if he would be scared of riding a bike because of the potential for impatient drivers coming up from behind sounding their horns.

The 50-year-old actor and TV presenter’s comments came in for criticism from cycling campaigners, with Cycling UK’s head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore saying that “rather than focusing on speed, perhaps Matt needs to try a little patience, and he might find see those horizons expand”.

According to the Highway Code, motorists should only use their horns to warn other road users of their presence, and must not sound their horns aggressively, when stationary, or in a built up area between 11.30pm and 7am.

Motorists who use their horns aggressively can be subject to a £30 fixed penalty notice, which can rise to £1,000 if they choose to contest the charge.