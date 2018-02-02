13 inspirational cycling quotes to live your life by

A selection of great quotes from great people that not only apply to your cycling, but to your life too

“It is the unknown around the corner that turns my wheels” Heinz Stucke, German long-distance cyclist “Pain is still the friend that always tells me the truth” Chris Froome, British Tour de France champion “Training is like fighting with a Gorilla. You don’t stop when you’re tired. You stop when the Gorilla is tired” Greg Henderson, New Zealand pro racer >>> 16 ways to stay motivated through winter “If you do something right the first time, then it’s not hard enough” Danny MacAskill, Scottish trials superstar “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance you must keep moving” Albert Einstein, German-American physicist “When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road, without thought on anything but the ride you are taking” Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer Watch: How to become a better hill climber “I used to work in a bank when I was younger and to me it doesn’t matter whether it’s raining or the sun is shining or whatever: as long as I’m riding a bike, I know I’m the luckiest guy in the world” Mark Cavendish, British pro racer “The bicycle is just as good company as most husbands and, when it gets old and shabby, a woman can dispose of it and get a new one without shocking the entire community.” Ann Strong, American writer “The hardest part of raising a child is teaching them to ride bicycles. A shaky child on a bicycle for the first time needs both support and freedom. The realisation that this is what the child will always need can hit hard” Sloan Wilson, American writer “Those who wish to control their own lives and move beyond existence as mere clients and consumers — those people ride a bike” Wolfgang Sachs, German author and university lecturer >>> Dr Hutch: Revealing the real motivation behind Sunday morning bike rides “Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring” Desmond Tutu, South African cleric and human rights activist “A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke” Scott Stoll, American author and round-the-world cyclist “Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel. But ride” Eddy Merckx, Belgian road cycling legend