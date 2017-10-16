Cyclists warned not to be tempted out as Hurricane Ophelia batters UK and Ireland with 95mph winds

Prospect of huge tailwinds not worth the risk, says Gardaí

Foolhardy Irish cyclists tempted by the prospect of huge tailwinds have been warned to stay inside as Hurricane Ophelia strikes the country on Monday.

A Gardaí statement warned cyclists and drivers that in light of the red wind warning issued by Irish meteorological service Met Éireann, all non-essential journeys should be avoided.

“People living in areas where a red level weather warning has been issued should not make any non-essential journeys,” a statement read. “There should be no cycling in red zones and avoid where necessary elsewhere.

“Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds as they are particularly vulnerable.”

Western parts of Ireland are expected to be worst affected, with gusts of between 75mph and 95mph, and the storm moving across Northern Ireland in the afternoon.

An amber warning is also in place in south west Scotland, south west England, Wales, and the Isle of Man as Ophelia continues to move north east during Monday evening.

Schools across Ireland and Northern Ireland are closed, and up to 100,000 homes are currently without power.