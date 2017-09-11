Watch: Sven Nys wows crowd with his cyclocross skills (video)

Belgian former cyclocross world champion gave crowd at Chicago Cross Cup a masterclass in how to bunny-hop and navigate steps without dismounting

Former cyclocross world champion Sven Nys showed that he has lost none of his riding skills since retiring, giving crowds at the opening round of the Chicago Cross Cup series on Sunday a masterclass in how to stay on your bike over obstacles.

Nys was mixing it up with racers taking part in the event at Caldwell Woods, bunny-hopping over the boards and then riding up the edge of the steep steps lined with spectators.

However, even Nys didn’t quite get it right first time. On his first pass, the 41-year-old Belgian ran out of momentum just at the top.

Not to be outdone, he goes back down the steps and then has another go – riding everything perfectly, much to the delight of the crowd.

A video of Nys’s riding was posted online by Peg Keiner, which has become a Twitter hit since Sunday.

Nys was at the event with fellow former top-level ‘cross racer Sven Vanthourenhout holding clinics for riders. Nys now runs the Telenet-Fidea Lions cycling team, which signed young British talent and junior world and European champion Tom Pidcock for the 2017/18 ‘cross season.

The next round of the Chicago Cross Cup takes place in Hopkins Park on October 1.

Video courtesy of Peg Keiner