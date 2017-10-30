One cyclist dead and two injured after collision with car in South Wales

36-year-old driver arrested after his Skoda Octavia collided with a group of three cyclists on Saturday

A cyclist died and two others were injured after a collision with a car in South Wales on Saturday, October 28.

South Wales Police report that a 36-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident.

The collision between a white Skoda Octavia and the group of three cyclists occurred on the A48 road between the Cowbridge bypass and Pentre Meyrick at around 7.20am on Saturday.

>>> Drunk and drugged driver told to expect prison after being found guilty of killing cyclist

A 26-year-old male cyclist from Cardiff was declared dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. Police describe the two injured riders’ conditions as being non-life-threatening.

The road was closed in both directions as the incident was investigated.

South Wales Police are appealing for information: “Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the manner in which the car was being driven prior to the collision, to call us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference 1700418785.”