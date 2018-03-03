Paris-Nice 2018 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2018 edition of Paris-Nice (March 4-11)

WorldTour stage racing resumes on Sunday March 4 with the start of Paris-Nice, the prestigious eight-day stage race in France that numbers Wout Poels and Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) among its starters.

Eurosport will be showing a mixture of live coverage and highlights in among its cycling coverage of the concurrently-running Tirreno-Adriatico.

Paris-Nice 2018: Stages

Stage one: Chatou to Meudon, 135km

Stage two: Orsonville to Vierzon, 187 km

Stage three: Bourges to Châtel-Guyon, 210 km

Stage four: La Fouillouse to Saint-Étienne, 18.4 km (ITT)

Stage five: Salon-de-Provence to Sisteron, 163.5 km

Stage six: Sisteron to Vence, 188 km

Stage seven: Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane, 175 km

Stage eight: Nice to Nice, 110 km

TV schedule

Sunday March 4

14.30-16.00, LIVE stage one, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

Monday March 5

14.15-15.45, LIVE stage two, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

Tuesday March 6

14.15-15.45, LIVE stage three, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Stage three highlights, Eurosport 1

Wednesday March 7

14.15-15.45 LIVE stage four, Eurosport Player

15.30-17.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

20.00-21.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

Thursday March 8

14.55-16.25, LIVE stage five, Eurosport Player

15.30-16.30, LIVE stage five, Eurosport 1

20.00-21.00, Stage five highlights, Eurosport 1

Friday March 9

14.45-15.45, LIVE stage six, Eurosport Player

20.00-21.00, Stage six highlights, Eurosport 1

Saturday March 10

12.35-14.05, LIVE stage seven, Eurosport Player

15.30-17.00, Stage seven highlights, Eurosport 1

20.00-21.00, Stage seven highlights, Eurosport 1

Sunday March 11

TBC

20.00-21.00, Stage eight highlights, Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @ParisNice

Official website: www.letour.com/indexPNC_us.html