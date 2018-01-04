Police name cyclist killed in road collision on New Year’s Day in Scotland

47-year-old cyclist who died after collision with car in Kirkhill on Monday named as William John Williamson

Police Scotland have named a cyclist who died as a result of his injuries after a collision involving a car in Kirkhill on New Year’s Day as William John Williamson.

The 47-year-old was from the Kiltarlity area in the Scottish Highlands.

Police report that Williamson was cycling along the A862 at Meikle Phoineas near Kirkhill at around 7.20pm on Monday when he was involved in a collision with a Kia Rio car.

Williamson died at the scene of the incident. Police say that the male car driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for over five hours as police conducted an investigation into the collision.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone that may have witnessed the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer should contact the road policing unit in Dingwall by calling 101, quoting reference NN104/18,” said Police Scotland in a statement.