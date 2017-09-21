Watch: Police shove fan off road as he chases Tony Martin during Worlds time trial (video)

Two Norwegian police officers keep an eager fan in check during the elite men's time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships

Norwegian police gave one over-eager fan at the UCI Road World Championships a shove off the road as he ran behind Tony Martin during the elite men’s time trial.

The two officers deftly pushed the running fan into the side of the road as they attempted to keep the huge crowds away from riders tackling the tough Mount Fløyen climb at the end of the 31-kilometre test against the clock.

Defending world champion Martin (Germany) appeared unaware of what was going on behind him, as the red-jacketed runner was ejected from the asphalt. One of the officers appeared to tumble after him.

A large number of spectators had turned out to watch the event in Bergen, Norway, on Wednesday where Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) claimed the elite men’s time trial title. Most fans kept well back from the road, but a few wanted to get closer to the action.

There have been several incidents recently where spectators have got too close to the riders, with the potential to cause a crash.

During this year’s Vuelta a España a fan was given similar treatment, as he was pushed out of the way by a police officer. Unfortunately, he was pushed into the path of a neutral service motorbike, which subsequently crashed.