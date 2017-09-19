Come and see Cycling Weekly at the Cycle Show, NEC Birmingham, 22-24 September

The Cycle Show kicks off at the NEC in Birmingham this week, and is open to the public from Friday to Sunday September 22-24, and Cycling Weekly will be there.

You can visit us on stand A73 in hall 12 for fantastic subscription offers. As well as magazines for just £1 we have 50 per cent off subscriptions, plus a free gift and a coffee from Workshop Coffee!

Also on our stand we will have the brand new S-Works Tarmac with Specialized FACT 12r carbon with the American brand’s own S-Works chainset and Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9150 Di2. SRP £8,500

And if you’re a fan of mountain bikes we will have the Antidote Carbonjack on our stand.

We are also running a competition during the how to win sportive entries with UK Cycling Events.

Book tickets for the Cycle Show now and save 15 per cent using code ‘TIME’ on cycleshow.co.uk. See you there!