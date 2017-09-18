Success for Italy in World Championships junior women’s individual time trial (video)

Elena Pirrone and Alessia Vigilia claim gold and silver in the opening individual time trial of the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Norway

Italian riders Elena Pirrone and Alessia Vigilia claimed gold and silver in the junior women’s individual time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, on Monday morning.

The pair were well ahead of third-placed Madeleine Fasnacht of Australia on the testing route run under intermittent rain.

Vigilia was the first rider off out of 47 starters and set an early fast time on dry roads to occupy the hot seat for an extended period.

As it transpired, it was only team-mate Pirrone later clocked quick times through the intermediate checkpoints, carrying her speed to the finish.

The junior women tackled on lap around Bergen, comprising 16.1 kilometres of undulating roads.

Top British rider was Georgi Pfeiffer, who clocked 24-42.31 to place seventh behind Pirrone. Pfeiffer put in an impressive performance on the second half of her ride to claw back time after riding through the first time check at 3.2km in only 22nd place.

The 2017 Road World Championships continue on Monday afternoon with the under-23 men’s individual time trial. The championships take place over September 17-24 and comprise team time trials, individual time trials and road races.

Result

2017 UCI Road World Championships, junior women’s individual time trial, 16.1km

1. Elena Pirrone (Italy), in 23-19.72

2. Alessia Vigilia (Italy), at 6.38 secs

3. Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia), at 42.32 secs

4. Hannah Ludwig (Germany), at 45.45 secs

5. Maria Novolodskaya (Russia), at 1-09.05

6. Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands), at 1-20.94

7. Georgi Pfeiffer (Great Britain), at 1-22.59

8. Shari Bossuyt (Belgium), at 1-23.46

9. Letizia Paternoster (Italy), at 1-29.61

10. Jade Wiel (France), at 1-30.63