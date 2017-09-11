Team Sky top UCI WorldTour ranking after Froome’s Vuelta a España victory

British squad Team Sky moves to the top of the UCI's WorldTour ranking after the Vuelta a España as Chris Froome moves to second place in the rider ranking behind Greg Van Avermaet

- Anna van der Breggen cements win in women's WorldTour

Chris Froome‘s overall victory in the 2017 Vuelta a España on Sunday has propelled Team Sky to the top of the latest men’s UCI WorldTour ranking.

The British outfit now sits ahead of Belgian team Quick-Step Floors, with US-registered team BMC Racing in third. Unsurprisingly, Froome’s victory in the Vuelta and the Tour de France in July have contributed greatly to the team’s total.

Froome himself moves up to second in the individual rider ranking for the WorldTour as leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) strengthened his position at the top of the table after finishing second in the GP de Québec in Canada behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Friday.

With only three races left in the 2017 men’s WorldTour calendar it is now looking highly unlikely that anyone can unseat Van Avermaet from the top spot.

Van Avermaet tallied up a huge number of WorldTour points after a stunning spring campaign with wins in Paris-Roubaix, Ghent-Wevelgem, E3 Harelbeke and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Only Froome has enough points to challenge Van Avermaet, but he is unlikely to ride – and win – Il Lombardia (September 30), the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey (October 10-15) or the Tour of Guangxi (October 19-24).

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) sealed the final top spot in the women’s WorldTour after the series closed with the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta on Sunday. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) placed second, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) in third.

Van der Breggen’s Boels-Dolmans team took a dominant win in the women’s team classification ahead of Team Sunweb.

The majority of the top-ranked riders are now looking ahead to the 2017 UCI Road World Championships, which takes place in Bergen, Norway, over September 17-24. Road race, individual time trial and team time trial disciplines are included.

Men’s UCI WorldTour ranking (on September 10)

1. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 3582 points

2. Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3452 pts

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2545 pts

4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2544 pts

5. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2171 pts

6. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar 2105 pts

7. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2049 pts

8. Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2040 pts

9. Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 1987 pts

10. Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing 1882 pts

Men’s team ranking

1. Team Sky 12,199 points

2. Quick-Step Floors 11,803 pts

3. BMC Racing 10,429 pts

4. Team Sunweb 7881 pts

5. Trek-Segafredo 7415 pts

Final Women’s UCI WorldTour ranking (on September 10)

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans 1016 points

2. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 989 pts

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 856 pts

4. Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 803 pts

5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-high5 630 pts

6. Jolien D’Hoore (Bel) Wiggle-high5 626 pts

7. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Boels-Dolmans 623 pts

8. Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb 614 pts

9. Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo-Bigla 518 pts

10. Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale-Cipollini 457 pts

Women’s team ranking

1. Boels-Dolmans 3273 points

2. Team Sunweb 2153 pts

3. Wiggle-High5 1824 pts

4. Orica-Scott 1821 pts

5. Canyon SRAM Racing 1505 pts